RalRosa Foundation gifts $3.5 million to National Chest Hospital

WASHINGTON, DC:

THE NATIONAL Chest Hospital in Kingston is to benefit from a $3.5-million gift from the RalRosa Foundation to purchase much-needed medical equipment.

President of Health Concepts International and chair of the RalRosa Foundation’s fundraiser which took place in June, Dr Jacqui Watson, said the proceeds from RalRosa Foundation’s inaugural event will be presented to the hospital today.

“Access to quality healthcare is a basic human right but many underserved communities in developed and developing countries go without this basic need, contributing to huge inequities,” Watson pointed out.

The funds are expected to be used to purchase a portable diagnostic ultrasound machine for the hospital’s high-dependency unit, as well as a portable desktop spirometer for lung assessments.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks, who attended the June fundraiser, welcomed the donation, noting that “this $3.5- million gift to our public health system will have a substantial impact on the lives of many who depend on this hospital for access to quality healthcare”.

The Ralrosa Foundation was established by the children and grandchildren of Keith Ralston and Phyllis Rosa Watson to honour their memory. Its mission is to support organisations, primarily in Jamaica and the Washington, DC metropolitan region, and to improve access to quality healthcare services and life-saving medical equipment.

The second RalRosa Foundation fundraising event is slated for Sunday, June 25, 2023, on the beautiful grounds of the Hillwood Estate in Washington, DC.

