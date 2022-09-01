St Catherine North Police list wanted men

The St Catherine North Police are making an urgent appeal to the following persons to turn themselves in to the Spanish Town Police immediately.

According to the police, these men are wanted for various crimes in the division.

They are:

1. Twenty-six-year-old Keno Bloomfield, otherwise called 'Dutch', 'Daddy Earth' and 'Shooter', of Tawes Meadows, Spanish Town in St. Catherine. He is wanted for murder.

2. Jermaine Spooner, otherwise called 'Duggs' of Corletts Road, Spanish Town in St. Catherine. He is wanted for murder.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

3. Kevin Fletcher, otherwise called 'Tippy'. He is wanted for shooting with intent.

4. Dean Norman, otherwise called 'Max' of Berwick district, Riversdale in St. Catherine. He is wanted for murder.

5. Junior Brown of Springvale district, Bog Walk in St. Catherine. He is wanted for murder.

“These men are asked to turn themselves in to the Spanish Town Police by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2," the police said in a press release today.

"In addition, anyone with information that can assist the police to locate these men is asked to contact the Spanish Town Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-984-2305 or Crime Stop at 311.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.