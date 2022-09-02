Alleged Clarendon trickster remanded

A Clarendon man accused of defrauding another out of US$9,000 was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court today.

Davion Harvey, 35, who is charged with larceny by trick, was ordered to return to court on October 3.

At that time, an application for bail is expected to be made for the May Pen labourer.

In court today, his attorney Nicoy Ferguson argued that his client is a fit and proper candidate for bail as he has a steady place of abode and has no previous conviction.

But the lawyer was told by parish judge Desiree Alleyene that the court needed more information on Henry before bail could be considered.

The judge noted that the police have indicated that Henry was previous charged with similar offences.

He was then remanded until October 3.

Allegations are that on August 18, 2022, the accused collected the money from the complainant in a business transaction.

The complainant reportedly had a disagreement with Henry and demanded that his money be returned.

He was given back what was believed to be the full sum but which turned out to be US$180 in single notes.

The police were contacted and following an investigation, Harvey was charged with larceny by trick.

- Rasbert Turner

