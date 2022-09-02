Energy minister slams JPS service, says rate increase shouldn't have been granted

Energy Minister Daryl Vaz is blasting the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) for its handling of long-standing customer satisfaction issues.

A media release from his ministry on Friday also pointed to the recent 0.7 per cent rate increase granted to the company by the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).

It said "while [Vaz] understands that the OUR is the sole entity empowered by law to grant such increases, the Minister feels strongly that the increase should not have been granted at this time given that JPS has failed to address these long-standing customer service related issues."

The ministry said the issues of contention include lengthy delays in adding new customers to the grid, which now number close to 100,000 residential customers, due to a shortage of necessary equipment and parts; and persistent and unscheduled power outages, with the most recent being two days ago when 10,000 customers were left without electricity.

"The increased costs to the local economy and the severe inconvenience and losses being experienced by customers due to a lack of electricity is totally unacceptable," Vaz stated.

He also expressed his displeasure with the delays in the relocation of 100 poles to facilitate further major infrastructure development for Jamaicans.

Vaz said despite numerous meetings, including with the board of JPS in recent weeks, communicating the urgent need to address these issues, little has been done.

Vaz is now requesting the JPS:

- Present a report to Cabinet detailing how and when these issues will be addressed;

- Provide a supply chain assessment report on the impact of the challenges being encountered by JPS on the construction industry;

- Brief the Cabinet on the plans and measures that are in place to ensure power stability as the hurricane season progresses; and

- Report on actions to compensate citizens who may have suffered damage or loss of income due to long and/or unplanned power outages.

