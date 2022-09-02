Former Clerk to Houses of Parliament Edley Lopez Deans has died

Former Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Edley Lopez Deans, who served the Jamaican legislature for over six decades, has died.

He passed on August 27, a statement from Gordon House said. The cause was not stated.

Parliamentarians and staff of the Houses of Parliament have expressed sadness at the news.

Deans was appointed assistant clerk in 1956, before moving up to deputy clerk in 1968. He served in that capacity until 1978, the year he was appointed clerk.

He retired in 1994 and returned to serve as consultant on parliamentary practice and procedure until 2002.

In 1982, the Government of Jamaica awarded Deans the Order of Distinction, in the rank of Commander, for his services to the Parliament.

Tributes have come from Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson; Speaker of the House of Representatives Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert and current Clerk Valrie Curtis, who spoke on behalf of the parliamentary staff.

President Tavares-Finson

"Mr. Edley Deans joined the staff of the Parliament as Assistant Clerk before Independence and served in the Chamber until 1994 when he retired and was subsequently employed to the Clerk's office as a consultant. During his time with the Parliament, he served with the two national heroes, the Rt. Excellent Sir Alexander Bustamante and the Rt. Excellent Norman Manley. He also served with Prime Ministers the Most Hon. Sir Donald Sangster, the Most Hon. Hugh Shearer, the Most Honourable Michael Manley, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga and the Most Hon. P.J. Patterson. In so doing he would have had a bird's eye view of the political history of the country. Mr. Deans was the consummate civil servant who operated without bias or favour and was a deep well of knowledge as it relates to parliamentary practice and procedure. Above all, he is described as a gentleman. Members of the Senate, from both sides of the aisle, have expressed their deepest sadness and their condolences to his family.”



Speaker Dalrymple-Philibert

“Mr. Deans displayed professionalism, patience and sensitivity in his role as Clerk. He was keen on making sure that correct procedures as set out in our Constitution were followed and that the image of Parliament was upheld at all times. On behalf of the House of Representatives, I extend condolences to the Deans family.”

Clerk Valrie Curtis

“Mr. Deans played a key role in preserving the institutional memory of the Parliament. He was always willing to share his knowledge and offer his guidance in this regard, even after he demitted office. He was always sincere in what he said and did and was very approachable. We are truly grateful for the service he rendered to the Parliament and the people of Jamaica.”

