Former TPDCo head Andrew Spencer to become CMU president

Professor Andrew Spencer, the former executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company, is to assume the role of president at the embattled Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

His appointment takes effect on September 12, a Gleaner source has confirmed.

Spencer most recently served as deputy executive director at Mona School of Business and Management at the University of the West Indies in St Andrew.

His appointment follows the resignation of Professor Fritz Pinnock on February 18.

Pinnock and former Education Minister Ruel Reid are battling criminal charges arising from investigations involving operations at CMU.

Reid's wife Sharen, their daughter Sharelle and Jamaica Labour Party Councillor Kim Lawrence are also to answer to multiple fraud and corruption charges as well as breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

