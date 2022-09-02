Hanover barber charged for shooting at man

A barber in Hanover has been charged after he allegedly shot at a man on Well Lane in Sandy Bay, in the parish, on August 22.

He is 28-year-old Richard Reid, otherwise called 'Junior', 'Power Run' and 'Elvis', of New Town in Sandy Bay.

He has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

The police say the complainant was walking when he heard a clicking sound, after which he saw Reid pointing a firearm at him.

He ran and was fired at, but managed to escape injury.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Reid was subsequently arrested and charged.

