Jamaica and other Caribbean countries facing high temperatures, drought

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – The Barbados-based Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) is predicting that over the next three months there will be frequent tropical cyclone activity, heatwaves, wet days and wet spells as well as high air humidity.

In its latest Caribbean Climate Outlooks publication, CariCOF says for the period September to November, the late portion of the wet/heat/hurricane season in the Caribbean islands and in Belize will bring about the change in the weather, resulting “in frequent disruptions of outdoor activities, heat discomfort and rising water levels in soils, rivers and reservoirs."

“The potential for flooding and cascading impacts will be high to extremely high. Heat stress will peak in September, but likely less than in recent hot years, example 2020," it added.

CariCOF said that ongoing drought concerns should progressively subside.

“In the Guianas, the primary hot dry season should last into November, with relatively frequent dry spells, heatwaves and recurrent wet spells.”

CariCOF said that as of August, severe or worse short-term drought has developed in Guadeloupe, southwestern Hispaniola, southernmost Jamaica, St. Barts, St. Croix, Sint Maarten and in St. Vincent.

It said severe long-term drought has developed in Antigua, Western Cuba, southwest Haiti, Guadeloupe, eastern Jamaica, Martinique, St. Barts, St. Croix, Sint Maarten, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent.