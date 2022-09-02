Jamaica's Reve Jewellery among designers to showcase their products in the UK

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – The Barbados-based Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) says 10 designers from across the region will showcase and promote their brands at Autumn Fair at Birmingham, one of the leading international marketplaces to be held in the United Kingdom from Sunday.

It said that the region's participation at the September 4-7 event is being funded by Caribbean Export and the European Union.

“The Caribbean fashion industry remains an important sector within the cultural industries. We created the Caribbean Fashion Showroom to support the increased visibility of Caribbean designers with the ultimate aim of increasing exports of Caribbean fashion” said Allyson Francis, the Services Specialist at Caribbean Export.

The regional countries will exhibit their products under the Caribbean Fashion Showroom booth. Those participating are Theodore Elyett (Bahamas), Catori's (Barbados), Gisselle Mancebo (Dominican Republic), Sandilou (Haiti), Reve Jewellery (Jamaica), Designs by Nadia, FETE-ish (St. Lucia), Kimmysticclo (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), LOUD by Afiya and Aya Styler (Trinidad & Tobago).

Caribbean Export said that these creative businesses aim to attract and network with leading European buyers while exhibiting the warmth and uniqueness of the islands through various fabrics, colours and indigenous materials covering clothing, footwear, jewellery and accessories.

“Autumn Fair is the UK's industry leading marketplace for wholesale home, gift and fashion. This four-day event aims to host and offer the best products and inspiration as well valuable connections, just in time for the Golden Quarter.

“Autumn Fair provides the perfect opportunity for buyers to top up their stock and make last minute orders for the festive season. With over 600 plus UK and international exhibitors showcasing their collections each year, there's a huge variety of products at Autumn Fair from across their four key buying destinations – Home, Gift, Moda and Design & Source,” Caribbean Export added.

