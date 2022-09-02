Man arrested over Hanover gun attack

A man accused of a gun attack in Hanover has been taken into custody.

The police reported that on Thursday afternoon a male complainant visited the Sandy Bay Police Station to make a report about a shooting incident.

While at the station, the alleged suspect was seen riding along the Sandy Bay main road.

He was reportedly pointed out to the police by the complainant.

The man was accosted and searched and, according to the police, a homemade firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition were taken from him.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

