Police urging entertainer Silk Boss to contact Portmore detectives

The St Catherine South Police are appealing to entertainer Rohan 'Silk Boss' Reid to make contact with them immediately.

The police say they have noted videos circulating on social media platforms indicating an alleged assault on Reid.

Investigators are also aware of documented events and a subsequent interview given by Reid, the police said in a statement Friday.

The police say Reid may visit the police station located on Braeton Parkway in Portmore, St. Catherine.

Alternatively, they may be contacted at 876-949-8422.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.