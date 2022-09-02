Rejorn Love Foundation continues legacy of 25-y-o pilot killed in crash

THE FOUNDATION established to honour the memory of Captain Rejorn Campbell, who died in a horrific plane accident on May 3, 2018, has become a source of support for many persons who live in communities surrounding Linstead and Ewarton in St Catherine.

“Since its inception in 2019, we have donated almost $1 million to those in need of assistance for school and even small businesses,” Federica Campbell said.

Campbell, who founded the organisation, said its success helps to honour the memory of Rejorn.

“We brought him up to honour and care for others, so to honour his memory, this foundation was formed,” she explained.

“He was a very ambitious, kind and giving individual, so I know he would be proud.”

She was speaking at a ceremony in St Catherine where 17 beneficiaries received gift packages valued at $10,000 each.

A special donation of $40,000 was given to the Charlemont Open Bible Church’s Education Department.

Lori-Ann Lamount, a member of the church who is heading to The Mico University College, expressed her appreciation for the donation, which will provide much-needed support for her and other beneficiaries.

“The donation means a lot. I will be pursuing a bachelor degree in education and specialise in biology,” she said.

“I know that my parents will be having it difficult, so I do appreciate any help towards helping me to pursue my academic dream.”

Pastor Noel Boyne said the donation to the church helps to offset expenses with outreach and sponsorship for members involved in theological studies.

“We are thankful for the financial assistance, and pray for the continued success of this foundation,” Boyne said.

Campbell pointed out that the foundation derives most of its funds from an annual cake sale in April and a barbeque in November.

“I must say, it’s been a rewarding journey over the years, which allows us to positively impact the lives of the beneficiaries,” Campbell said.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com