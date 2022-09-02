Southern Plains agricultural project progressing ahead of schedule

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is reporting that the Southern Plains Agricultural Development (SPAD) Project is progressing ahead of schedule.

Speaking during a tour of the Amity Hall worksite in St. Catherine on Thursday, portfolio minister, Pearnel Charles Jr., said he expects the impact of the project to be massive.

“It's going to push agriculture, push efficiency and help us to change lives and livelihoods in a positive way. This is another one of the critical projects, driving irrigation in Jamaica and really reflecting the support and the partnership between Jamaica and the United Kingdom and all of our stakeholders,” Charles stated.

For his part, Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Representative, Andrew Dupigny, said he is looking forward to “seeing all the benefits materialise”.

“We are very happy to support the Government of Jamaica in its thrust for agriculture and the efficiencies… that will arise as a result of this irrigation project,” he stated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The SPAD project aims to improve agricultural production and productivity in St. Catherine and Clarendon.

It seeks to upgrade the irrigation and drainage networks, roads, and post-harvest handling facilities on 795 hectares of government-owned lands in Amity Hall and Bridge Pen, St. Catherine, and Parnassus in Clarendon.

Farmers will also be offered training in climate-smart agriculture and certification in international standards.

The initiative is being funded through a grant of approximately £16.7 million from the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund and is being administered by the Caribbean Development Bank.

-JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.