Tacky High School infested with termites, rat bats

GAYLE, St Mary:

It’s a race against time for principal of Tacky High School, Errol Bascoe, who is seeking to combat the infestation of termites and rat bats, which are wreaking havoc on that learning institution.

During a visit to the school on Wednesday, by The Gleaner observed that the ceiling bed on one of the blocks at the school was torn down and insect droppings were visible along a section of the corridor, close to a flight of stairs and also on an audio steel horn which is used for making announcements.

Further checks also revealed that the insect droppings were those of rat bats, which have taken up residence in the ceiling and were allowed to increase its population over time due to the two years of lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is further compounded by an infestation of termites, which have caused significant damage to furniture.

According to Bascoe, the school received approximately $500,000 to assist with acquiring new furniture, but that it is not enough to acquire new furniture. He said that the decision was made to use unconventional means to ensure that the chronic shortage of desk would not affect students.

Bascoe explained that they have since managed to purchase plyboards, which are cut to fit the top of metallic desks, which will be used by students, instead of having to make large purchases of such items. He pointed out that they conducted treatment of the ceiling where termites have infested some time ago. However, he said that the costs to repeat that particular exercise is rather expensive.

“What we do now is to lift off the top (desk top) and replaced them with plyboards, using screws to hold them in place,” said Bascoe.

“It’s a bit unusual, but it works. We have done some spraying of the termites. The entire roofing of that three-storey block needs to come off, as that area is infested by rat bats. We have always had rat bats here, but I believe that it has worsened with the lockdown. We are preparing for the new school term and I expect that Tacky High will have a smooth opening to the restart of school, despite the challenges,” he added.

But while other schools are grappling with the loss of teachers who have migrated and/or have taken up new occupations elsewhere, Bascoe was quick to point out that there is no such problem at Tacky High School, as so far only one teacher has left that institution, and that all should be well come Monday.