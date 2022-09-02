Teen motorcyclist dies following collision with ambulance
A teen boy died on Thursday following a collision with an ambulance on Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew.
He has been identified as 16-year-old Asani McCarthy of McIntosh Drive, Kingston 3.
The police report that about 3:00 a.m., McCarthy was driving a Zhuang Zhang motorcycle along Mountain View Avenue towards Vineyard Town.
On reaching the vicinity of Tremaine Road, the motorcycle reportedly crashed into an ambulance as it was negotiating a turn onto Tremaine Road.
McCarthy sustained several injuries and was assisted to hospital, where he died while being treated.
The Half-Way Tree Police are investigating.
