Teen motorcyclist dies following collision with ambulance

A teen boy died on Thursday following a collision with an ambulance on Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew.

He has been identified as 16-year-old Asani McCarthy of McIntosh Drive, Kingston 3.

The police report that about 3:00 a.m., McCarthy was driving a Zhuang Zhang motorcycle along Mountain View Avenue towards Vineyard Town.

On reaching the vicinity of Tremaine Road, the motorcycle reportedly crashed into an ambulance as it was negotiating a turn onto Tremaine Road.

McCarthy sustained several injuries and was assisted to hospital, where he died while being treated.

The Half-Way Tree Police are investigating.

