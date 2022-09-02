Fri | Sep 2, 2022

Teen motorcyclist dies following collision with ambulance

Published:Friday | September 2, 2022 | 9:16 PM
McCarthy sustained several injuries and was assisted to hospital, where he died while being treated.

A teen boy died on Thursday following a collision with an ambulance on Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew.

He has been identified as 16-year-old Asani McCarthy of McIntosh Drive, Kingston 3.

The police report that about 3:00 a.m., McCarthy was driving a Zhuang Zhang motorcycle along Mountain View Avenue towards Vineyard Town.

On reaching the vicinity of Tremaine Road, the motorcycle reportedly crashed into an ambulance as it was negotiating a turn onto Tremaine Road.

McCarthy sustained several injuries and was assisted to hospital, where he died while being treated.

The Half-Way Tree Police are investigating.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.