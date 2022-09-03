Businessman accused of molesting 9-y-o cousin freed

A 48-year-old businessman who was accused of molesting his nine-year-old cousin in 2017 broke down in tears after he was found not guilty of two counts of indecent assault on Wednesday.

The St Andrew entrepreneur was exonerated on Wednesday by Parish Judge Broderick Smith following a trial in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The evidence before the court was that the child was molested on two occasions in 2017 while she at home where her older cousin also resides.

The matter was reported in 2019 and the businessman was arrested and charged.

During the trial, attorney-at-law Matthew Hyatt argued that his client had maintained his innocence from the outset.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He told the court that the allegations were fabricated by the child and her mother as part of efforts to get his client out of the family home which he shares with the child's mother.

The businessman gave sworn evidence denying the allegations.

He was freed of the charges after the judge found that there was reasonable doubt in the Crown's case.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.