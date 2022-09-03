Clarendon mother desperate for return of missing 15-y-o son

Cecelia Campbell-Livingston/ Gleaner Writer

Sherika Smith, the mother of 15-year-old Foga Road High School student Tavaughn Patterson, is now desperately hoping for good news about her son who has been missing since Thursday.

Patterson, who lives in Thompson Town, Clarendon, was last seen about 6 a.m. on Thursday by his uncle.

Smith told The Gleaner that she normally leaves her son in the care of her mother and brother while she heads to work in Kingston, returning on the weekend.

She said her son called her on Wednesday and asked if she was okay.

She said she assured him that she was and told him she would see him on Sunday.

The mother said around 1 pm on Thursday she got a call from a private number with the caller asking her three questions.

“ 'You know Jaheim? [her son's nickname], are you related to Jaheim?, you know where him at?' and the person hung up,” Smith recounted, noting that the call was disconnected before she would respond.

Panicked, she said she immediately called her son's cell phone but it went to voicemail.

She said she then called home asking her relatives if they had seen her son.

She said she was told by her brother that he saw him with a bag.

Calls throughout the day to her son's cell phone were unsuccessful, leaving Smith even more worried.

Smith said adding to the mystery surrounding his disappearance is the information her niece living in Chapelton gave her.

“She said he texted her in the morning that he was going to Summerfield and he would visit her on his way back,” Smith informed, pointing out that her niece had no idea who he was going to see or what his trip was about.

“Right now, I am devastated, I haven't eaten from Thursday. I can't think. If anyone sees him, please contact me,” is the urgent plea.

Smith, who spoke to The Gleaner from the Chapelton Police Station, said she is awaiting the arrival of her mother to give a statement.

Smith says she remains hopeful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tavaughn Patterson can contact his mother Sherika Smith at 876-343-7145.

