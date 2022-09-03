Man found guilty of murder of Westmoreland couple

A man was on Friday found guilty of the brutal 2019 murder of a Negril businessman and his Italian wife who were tied up and shot during a robbery at their home in Westmoreland.

The convict, Jermaine Levy, will be sentenced on September 26 in the Westmoreland Circuit Court on two counts of murder.

The deceased couple Osbourne Richards, 49, and his 45-year-old wife, Patrizia Richards, were murdered on November 29 at their West End home.

It was reported that at approximately 12:35 a.m. assailants broke into the house and attacked the couple.

When the police visited the location, the couple's blood-soaked bodies were found inside the ransacked house with their hands tied.

The bodies also had multiple bullet wounds.

Several items were missing from the house.

Levy was nabbed after the killing following an investigation.

He was subsequently charged.

