Mayne warns against attacks on correctional officers

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Zavia Mayne, is warning criminals to cease and desist from staging attacks on members of the Department of Correctional Services.

In recent weeks, there have been two reported attacks by gunmen on the department's vehicles, which, at the time, were transporting staff.

In both instances, the correctional officers, who returned fire, were unharmed.

“Criminals should know that when you engage officers of the government, they are properly trained, they have sufficient weaponry and equipment, and in keeping with their training, when they are brought under attack, they will respond,” he declared.

Mayne added that “my word of caution to any such gunman [is to] cease and desist, because we will respond, and we will respond decisively”.

He was speaking to journalists following a tour of the Richmond Farm Correctional Centre in St Mary on Thursday.

Mayne advised that the police are investigating the matters and “we are hoping that good will come of the investigation”.

His visit to Richmond Farm formed part of a series of tours of correctional centres in several parishes, aimed at assessing their current conditions.

The state minister previously visited the New Broughton Sunset Adult Correctional Centre in Manchester and the Diamond Crest Facility in St Elizabeth on August 10.

