Sat | Sep 3, 2022

MP Rhoda Moy Crawford receives minor injuries in Manchester crash

Published:Saturday | September 3, 2022 | 3:37 PM
Crawford said she and her family received minor injuries in the crash. - Contributed photo.

A vehicle in which Manchester Central Member of Parliament Rhoda Moy Crawford was travelling was involved in a two-car crash in the parish this afternoon.

In a telephone interview, Crawford, who was still at the scene, told The Gleaner that the crash occurred along the Knockpatrick main road.

"We were turning onto Towers Street when a speeding motor vehicle slammed into the vehicle carrying my family and me," Crawford said a short while ago.

She said she and her relatives escaped with minor injuries.

The MP said her family will be heading to a medical facility for further checks.

According to Crawford, the other driver is a medical doctor.

His current condition is not known at this time.

- Olivia Brown

