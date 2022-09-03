MP Rhoda Moy Crawford receives minor injuries in Manchester crash

A vehicle in which Manchester Central Member of Parliament Rhoda Moy Crawford was travelling was involved in a two-car crash in the parish this afternoon.

In a telephone interview, Crawford, who was still at the scene, told The Gleaner that the crash occurred along the Knockpatrick main road.

"We were turning onto Towers Street when a speeding motor vehicle slammed into the vehicle carrying my family and me," Crawford said a short while ago.

She said she and her relatives escaped with minor injuries.

The MP said her family will be heading to a medical facility for further checks.

According to Crawford, the other driver is a medical doctor.

His current condition is not known at this time.

- Olivia Brown

