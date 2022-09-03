NWC warns of traffic delays due to pipeline works in St Ann

Motorists are being advised to expect delays along the Discovery Bay to Browns Town roadway in St Ann as the National Water Commission (NWC) is undertaking pipeline upgrading works along the corridor.

The works, which are being conducted between Rosemount and the Discovery Points housing development, are being carried out between today and Monday, September 12.

Motorists are being advised to proceed with caution.

The NWC is further noting that there will be no scheduled disruptions in service as a result of the improvement works.

However, customers are being encouraged to store water in the event of any unforeseen breaks that may temporarily disrupt supply.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.