Soldier injured in Washington Boulevard crash

A member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) was injured in a crash early this morning along Washington Boulevard in St Andrew.

A JDF spokesperson told The Gleaner that the crash occurred around 1 o'clock.

The spokesperson said the injured soldier was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine for treatment and was subsequently transferred into the care of military medical personnel.

It was reported that the female driver of the other vehicle in the crash sustained minor injuries.

The JDF spokesperson said the circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated.

