Cop shot in St Elizabeth and service weapon stolen, manhunt on for attackers

A police manhunt is on for gunmen who shot and injured a policeman in St Elizabeth and stole his service weapon on Saturday night.

The injured cop was released from hospital today following last night's shooting.

It is reported that around 9 p.m. two men armed with guns entered a supermarket in Santa Cruz and held up employees and shoppers.

The policeman, who is assigned to the parish's Quick Response Team, was also a customer in the store.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on the policeman, injuring him.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They then reportedly escaped with the policeman's service weapon as well as an undetermined sum stolen from the supermarket.

The injured cop was subsequently assisted to hospital, where he was treated.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.