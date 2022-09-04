Dismembered body of man found in abandoned car

The dismembered body of a man was found in an abandoned car in the Mona area of St Andrew early this morning.

The deceased, whose head and hands were severed, is yet to be identified.

The discovery was made some time after midnight by a police team that was on patrol along Mona Road.

The team reportedly became suspicious after seeing the grey Toyota Seinta, which had no licence plates, in the vicinity of the Mona Reservoir.

Investigations are ongoing.

