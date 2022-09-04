Man dies after being hit by taxi in Trelawny

A man died in Trelawny today after being hit by a taxi in the vicinity of the Martha Brae overpass.

The deceased has been identified by his alias 'Ackee Man'.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m.

It is reported that the deceased was walking along Market Street in Falmouth when was hit by the taxi, which was heading south.

The injured man was assisted to hospital by the police.

He subsequently succumbed.

His death brings to four the number of persons who have died in Trelawny in road crashes since last Wednesday.

- Leon Jackson

