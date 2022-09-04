Police in Portland on alert for back-to-school protests over bad roads

Gareth Davis Snr / Gleaner Writer

Acting commanding officer for the Portland Police division Velonie Campbell says cops will be out in their numbers on Monday to mitigate against any disruption to the smooth start of the new school year.

This as The Gleaner has been reliable informed that taxi and minibus operators are planning to use the return to classes on Monday to mount roadblocks to register concerns about poor road conditions.

Transport operators and other road users have complained about the bad state of roads, particularly corridors in the eastern end of the parish which are currently undergoing major road construction as part of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project, which runs from neighbouring St Thomas to Portland.

The protest is reportedly being planned along the main thoroughfare leading from Boston to Port Antonio.

This could impact teachers and students at several schools including Titchfield High, Happy Grove High, Port Antonio High, Fair Prospect High, Boundbrook Primary, Port Antonio Primary, and Portland High School.

Campbell says while the police are not aware of any planned protest, it is understood that some persons use this time of year to mount demonstrations to draw attention to their concerns.

She says the police are on high alert to deal with any blockades that might be mounted by public transport operators, which, according to her, could cause some disruption for commuters, including students returning to school.

“I am not aware of that specific information, but we are monitoring the situation,” said Campbell.

“[Because] we taught as much that persons may want to use the opportunity….. and that stretch of road is of most concern so we will be putting things in place. We know that this period normally persons take to the street to highlight whatever issues they may have,” Campbell added.

