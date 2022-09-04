Senior citizen fatally stabbed in Manchester, man in custody

A man has been taken into police custody following the stabbing death of a senior citizen in Tweetside, Manchester on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old security guard Fitzbourne Patterson, otherwise called 'Major'.

Reports from the Spalding Police are that about 2:00 a.m., Patterson and the man got involved in an altercation.

During the dispute, the man allegedly used a knife to stab Patterson in the abdomen.

Patterson was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused man's name is being withheld as the investigation is ongoing.

- Olivia Brown

