Senior citizen fatally stabbed in Manchester, man in custody
A man has been taken into police custody following the stabbing death of a senior citizen in Tweetside, Manchester on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old security guard Fitzbourne Patterson, otherwise called 'Major'.
Reports from the Spalding Police are that about 2:00 a.m., Patterson and the man got involved in an altercation.
During the dispute, the man allegedly used a knife to stab Patterson in the abdomen.
Patterson was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The accused man's name is being withheld as the investigation is ongoing.
- Olivia Brown
