St Andrew businesswoman charged after alleged cocaine seizure at airport

A St Andrew businesswoman is to face the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday on allegations of concealing cocaine on her body and attempting to board a flight to the United States.

Tashika Grant, 30, of Worthington Terrace, is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine and conspiracy to export cocaine.

The police say the cocaine weighs approximately 1.05 kilogrammes and has an estimated street value of US$30,000.

They say Grant was nabbed last Thursday while at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

The police report that she arrived at the airport and checked in to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale.

During routine security checks, it was discovered that Grant had several packages of cocaine concealed on her body, according to the police.

She was taken to into custody.

She was subsequently charged following a question-and-answer interview in the presence of her attorney.

