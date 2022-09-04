Three arrested over Windward Road gun seizure

Three men are in custody in relation to the seizure of a firearm and two rounds of ammunition on Windward Road in Kingston.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

The police report that a team was on patrol on Friday night when the cops observed three men standing along the roadway.

The men were accosted and searched.

According to the police, a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and a magazine containing two 9mm cartridges were seized.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The men were taken into custody.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.