Three arrested over Windward Road gun seizure
Published:Sunday | September 4, 2022 | 10:30 AM
Three men are in custody in relation to the seizure of a firearm and two rounds of ammunition on Windward Road in Kingston.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
The police report that a team was on patrol on Friday night when the cops observed three men standing along the roadway.
The men were accosted and searched.
According to the police, a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and a magazine containing two 9mm cartridges were seized.
The men were taken into custody.
