Williams optimistic about new academic year

Ainsworth Morris/Staff Reporter

Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, is optimistic that the new 2022/23 academic year will be a successful one, as Jamaica continues to recover from the blows of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her address to the nation on back-to-school on Sunday evening, Williams said the year ahead holds tremendous potential and opportunities for students and educators.

She said she welcomes the new school year with a new hope that after the dark clouds of the pandemic Jamaica is getting back to normal life.

“Let us go forward with enthusiasm and let us do our best to provide a great experience for our students. I would like to recognise the work of the team at all levels of the central Ministry and in the seven regions. I want to acknowledge as well our school boards, our principles, our teachers and all the administrative staff in our schools at all levels,” she said.

She especially welcomed early childhood children who will be starting school as well as primary school students who are going to high school for the very first time, stressing that safety measures will still be put in place to safeguard the lives of children.

“Our government has been consistently clear that the health and well-being of her children guide every decision we make. We are committed to improving educational outcomes and supporting young Jamaicans. I wish everyone a happy, healthy and successful 2022/2023 school year,” Williams said.

With all the challenges now taking place across the nation, Williams said positive energy and dedication to excellence in education will result in transformation in the sector.

“We are committed to engaging in dialogue with our school communities, our key stakeholders and the public through a variety of communication channels to get support for the continuing transformation of the education sector,” she said.

She noted that the government has procured printed textbooks and e-books to ensure accessibility for students.

Also, schools have received the first tranche of their grants with a second tranche due this month.

