Clarendon teen goes missing, family at wits’ end

A Clarendon family is on tenterhooks following the disappearance of 15-year-old Tavaughn Patterson, a student of Foga Road High School in the parish, and a mysterious call from an unidentified male, placed to his mother the same day he went missing.

Reports are that the teen was last seen at his home in Blackwoods, Clarendon last Thursday morning between 6:30 and 7.

The police have confirmed that a missing person’s report was filed at the Chapelton Police Station in relation to the teen’s disappearance.

STRANGE CALL

Compounding the family’s worries is a reported strange call from a private number on Thursday afternoon. Tavaughn’s mother, Sherika Smith, said the call flung her into a tailspin, adding that prior to that, she was oblivious to the fact that her son had been missing from his home.

“I got a call about 1:46 p.m., Thursday afternoon. The person asked three questions. ‘Do you know Tavaughn? Are you related to him? Do you know where he is?’ And then the person hang up. I didn’t get to answer or say anything,” said Smith.

“It was a male voice, but the person sounded like a youngster,” Smith added.

Smith said she works out of parish, but Tavaughn was at home with his grandmother and uncle. She said the teen’s uncle said he last saw Tavaughn in the morning when he returned to the house to retrieve a bag, but “him nuh see if him turn north, east or south,” the mother said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tavaughn Patterson is being requested to contact the Chapelton Police at 876-987-2244, his mother Sherika Smith at 876-343-7145, or the nearest police station.