Delaware hails Jamaica for 60 years of Independence

The House of Representatives of the state of Delaware in the United States (US) paid tribute to Jamaica on the 60th anniversary of the country’s Independence.

The citation was presented to Jamaica’s Ambassador to the US, Audrey Marks, by State Representative Sherry Dorsey Walker, during a dinner hosted by members of the Jamaican diaspora in Delaware, at the Hilton Willington Hotel on August 28, to commemorate the island’s diamond jubilee.

Historical moments

It stated that “This tiny island nation is no stranger to historical achievement. In the spirit of their Diamond Jubilee, we remember their great historical moments of the past 60 years.”

In her remarks, Marks said, “Over the past 60 years, as a small island developing state, we have demonstrated a capacity to contribute to the human family, and we continue to defy expectations in many spheres, including in academia, arts and culture, diplomacy, sports, tourism, science and entertainment, to name just a few.

“In so doing, the name ‘Jamaica’ resonates in pioneering efforts in some of these areas, gaining plaudits in others, while at the same time becoming synonymous with high performance.”

Marks pointed out that “the past 60 years have also taught us that the road to success has its very own unique challenges, many of which demand our full attention and which we must confront together as a nation, if we are to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of those whose efforts form the backbone of our Jamaican society”.

“I must take this opportunity of our diamond jubilee to salute all Jamaicans in the diaspora. You remain a valuable component of our national development strategy. The country continues to benefit tremendously from your enduring commitment to the island’s development, characterised by your generosity, investment in various sectors of the economy and, importantly, your strong interest in the day-to-day affairs of the country.”

She also commended the persons who were presented with awards – artist Eunice Lafate and philanthropist Michael Campbell - noting that their “outstanding work is a tangible example to the value our diaspora holds”.

“I thank the organisers of this event, Lorraine Badley, Rosemarie MacDonald and all the members of the Delaware Jamaica 60 organising committee for their work to have this celebration and, again, commend all the members of our diaspora for leaving an indelible mark in the Jamaican and Caribbean community in the United States, as well as back home in Jamaica,” Marks said.

JIS