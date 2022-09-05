Education minister saddened by deaths of three boys in Westmoreland fire

Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, has expressed sadness at the deaths of the twin boys and their older brother in a fire in Springfield, Westmoreland, on the eve of the new academic school year.

The boys, Jayden, Jorden and Adriano Laing, were burnt beyond recognition in their home.

They were all students of Sheffield Primary school in Westmoreland.

Williams also expressed hope for their sister who survived the ordeal and is now being treated at hospital.

“Our hearts mourn for the family, and I know that our agency — the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) — would have been activated this morning. They have been activated and they should be there already with the family to provide the necessary support,” Williams said at Mountain View Primary School, during a tour for the reopening of schools on Monday.

“It's never ever good to hear of tragedy and our children. It's a sad morning to wake up to that news. When all of us should be excited to be going back to school, we have to face that news this morning of our children who died in the fire and their sister who is in hospital. We are praying and hoping that she will recover fully from all of this,” she continued.

She has committed to supporting the parents and family in this time of need, in partnership with the CPFSA.

It is reported that the four children who live with their father in Spring Gardens, were left at home about 7:20 p.m., with a lit candle, inside the five apartment board and concrete dwelling.

Residents saw fire coming from the house and alerted the Savanna-la-Mar fire station.

On their arrival, they discovered the house being consumed by fire, and after they managed to extinguish the blaze,the charred remains of the three children were removed from the burnt rubble.

The fourth child who was also found with severe burns, was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Assistant Superintendent in charge of the Westmoreland fire department, Dave Gouldbourn told The Gleaner that they got the call about 7:50 p.m. and responded with two units, one from Negril and the other from Savanna-la-Mar.

- Ainsworth Morris and Hopeton Bucknor

