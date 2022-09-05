JPs encouraged to become lay magistrates

PORTLAND

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck last Thursday issued a stern warning to 20 newly commissioned justices of the peace (JPs) in Portland not to engage in any acts of corruption, which could result in serious disciplinary action.

Chuck, who was speaking at the commissioning ceremony at Port Antonio High School, said that it is extremely important for JPs to conduct themselves with honesty, integrity, decency, and civility, which will ensure that those looking in will be incline to emulate them.

He argued that on many occasions, JPs are called on to witness a transaction or identify persons whom they don’t know, and end up signing documents for individuals who are involved in illicit transactions. This in the end, could put the JPs into serious trouble, having signed to such and affix their seal.

“Many persons, because when they go to a lawyer, the lawyer asks too many questions, they go to a JP and ask the JP to witness a signature,” Chuck said.

“The JP just willy-nilly witnessed the signature and find that they put themselves into trouble. Because if a fraud has been committed, then immediately you will have to give evidence, or you may be implicated if it turns out that you are an accomplice to the corruption or fraud. JPs are being asked to witness document such as agreement for sale and instrument of transfer.

“When you look at these instruments of transfer, oftentimes you see it is by way of gifts. When you see these things, justices of the peace, be very careful, because you don’t know if the family member, or sometimes a stranger, is trying a fast one. And when it happens, it puts people into trouble, “he cautioned the new JPs.

LAY MAGISTRATES

In another session, while addressing heightened interest in becoming a JP, Chuck pointed out that an individual can be a JP and not a member of the Lay Magistrate Association, whose core function is to serve in the Petty Session Court, which has since undergone a name change to that of the Lay Magistrate Court.

“There were many JPs who did not want to be lay magistrates. You can be a JP, and you can decide that you don’t want to be a lay magistrate. The lay magistrates do serve a very important function, where two or three JPs serve as lay magistrates, has been very, very important in dispensing justice for small claims and small incidents, “Chuck added.

Earlier, Custos of Portland Lincoln Thaxter commended the new JPs for accepting the invitation to serve in a voluntary capacity, stating that they too will we called on to make a difference in seeking to settle disputes and adjudicate on lay magistrate matters.

“I share my delight as I offer heartiest congratulation to our cohorts of citizens who have been commissioned as justices of the peace for Jamaica,“ said Thaxter.

“The process that brought you here has been long. But you have also persevered through one of our greatest challenges, COVID-19, the global pandemic, that has ravaged our country in recent times. But you have stayed the course, and here you are today on the quest of a new journey, in service to your fellow citizens, “he said.