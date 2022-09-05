Low train ridership for first day of school

Trains operated by the Jamaica Railway Corporation (JRC) were almost empty on Monday morning as service resumed for the new school year.

Three youngsters and two adults were the only ones on board the commuter train's second trip from Linstead to Spanish Town in St. Catherine, which arrived at 7:15 a.m.

A trip from Old Harbour to the parish capital arrived at 7:12 a.m. with no passengers.

But despite the extremely low ridership, one train operator informed The Gleaner that he was not surprised by the empty carriages.

He said that most schools have not reopened and are still holding orientation.

He anticipates that by Wednesday the trains will have more students aboard.

Another JRC employee said work on getting the trains running smoothly started on Friday, September 2, when the engine and carriages were moved from Spanish Town to Old Harbour and Linstead for maintenance.

The commuter rail service provides safe and cost-effective transportation for school-age children who depend on the public transport system for travel.

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company partners with the JRC to provide buses to transport students of Jonathan Grant High, St. Jago High, Jose Marti High and St. Catherine High.

- Asha Wilks

