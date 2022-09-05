Man who threatened to kidnap women and girls now in custody

A man that was seen in a 55-second video threatening to kidnap girls and women across Mandeville, Manchester is in police custody.

Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Shane McCalla confirmed this a short while ago.

McCalla told The Gleaner that investigations are ongoing, while the police await reports from the mental health facility at the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

A Gleaner source had earlier disclosed that the man suffers from a mental illness.

In the video posted to social media site TikTok, the man stated that he was on a mission for the devil.

"I am promising all of you, all of you that lives in Manchester that on Monday when school returns, I will be taking all girl kids. I will be driving around, and I will be taking your child. I will be taking all women and all girls, because we need them for an experiment. The devil needs them for an experiment," he said.

- Olivia Brown

