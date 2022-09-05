Manchester police seeking man threatening to kidnap women and girls

The Manchester Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who was seen in a video threatening to kidnap women and girls in the parish.

The man is being asked to turn himself in to the nearest police station immediately.

In the video posted to social media site TikTok, the man stated that he was on a mission for the devil.

"I am promising all of you, all of you that lives in Manchester that on Monday when school returns, I will be taking all girl kids. I will be driving around, and I will be taking your child. I will be taking all women and all girls, because we need them for an experiment. The devil needs them for an experiment," he said.

The Gleaner understands that the man has had previous run-ins with the police for similar actions.

"In the past he would have called the station to make threats that he was coming to burn down the station, shoot up the station and stuff like that," a police source told The Gleaner on Monday morning.

The source disclosed too, that intelligence suggests the man suffers from a mental illness.

"Based on the video, it is understood that it is someone who the police know, so we'll be making an effort to find him this morning. However, we were also reliably informed that he's a mental health patient," The police source said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the man is being asked to contact the Mandeville Police at 876- 961-5538, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

- Olivia Brown

