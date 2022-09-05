Metal detectors out of use for first school day at William Knibb

While operations at the Trelawny-based William Knibb Memorial High School got off to a mostly smooth start on Monday morning, the institution's much-publicised metal detector system was out of service.

First-year students who arrived at the school for orientation exercises this morning were checked by security personnel at the front gate as uniformed police officers observed the proceedings.

However, the detector was not in use at the gate as it was not charged beforehand.

Despite this, Principal Linvern Wright said the school's reopening was without incident.

"We are phasing it all in, so we have the grade seven students coming in today, and on Friday we will have everybody coming in. We have the metal detectors here, so I have two, and the dean of discipline has two," said Wright.

The school acquired seven metal detectors for additional security, following the March 21 stabbing death of 16-year-old student Khamal Hall on the premises, during a confrontation with another student, allegedly over a guard ring.

During Monday's proceedings, students were also observed entering the William Knibb compound wearing their face masks, in accordance with the school's COVID-19 prevention protocols.

-Christopher Thomas

