'Pants too tight' - Holland High students temporarily barred from classes

Several students of the Holland High School in Trelawny were blocked from attending classes today until they conformed with grooming rules.

School administrators also spent time telephoning parents about the breaches.

Some boys were told that their pants were too tight. The hairstyles of some students were also flagged.

Principal Dayle Evans said the students were held back from classes until the issues were resolved. He said none was sent home.

Today is the first day of the new school year.

Last month, Education Minister Fayval Williams urged school leaders to be more creative in punishing students for indiscipline rather than seeking to lock them out as a first option response.

Williams said barring students contravenes article 28 of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child, as well as the 2004 Child Care and Protection Act.

She was speaking during the first consultation on the ministry's draft dress and grooming policy for public educational institutions, with school leaders and Deans of Discipline at Jamaica College in St Andrew on August 9.

