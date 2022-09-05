Students left stranded as St Thomas residents, taxi operators protest road conditions

Residents in St Thomas this morning blocked several roads including in Lyssons leaving commuters and students in the eastern end of the parish stranded.

The president of the Eastern St Thomas Taxi Association, Kirk Brown, said the operators are upset about delays in the ongoing work under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project, and the conditions of the thoroughfare.

Brown said operators met with St Thomas Eastern Member of Parliament Dr Michelle Charles on Friday and was assured that the ditches in the roads would have been fixed by Monday morning.

But work reportedly only started on Sunday night.

"Di taxi men are upset and frustrated cause the roads are in a terrible condition," he said.

Acting head of the St Thomas Police Division Deputy Superintendent O'Neil Thompson said persons started blocking the roads from 3 a.m.

He said the police have been encountering challenges clearing the roads as persons re-mount blockades at different sections.

However, he said the police have cleared the Lyssons main road and are maintaining a presence along the thoroughfare to ensure that members of the public have access.

- Tanesha Mundle

