Suspect in shooting of police inspector now in custody

Twenty-five-year-old Randall Gallimore, who was listed as wanted in connection with the shooting injury of a police inspector in Linstead, St Catherine today is now in police custody.

Gallimore was arrested in a police operation in Wakefield, Linstead in the parish earlier this evening.

According to reports from the St Catherine North Police, the inspector and his team were on duty in the town centre when they observed two men whose actions aroused their suspicion.

The men were accosted; however, one of them reportedly pulled a firearm and opened gunfire. The police inspector and a 22-year-old taxi operator were injured during the exchange of gunfire.

One of the two men was held on the spot, while Gallimore was pursued and subsequently arrested in the operation.

The inspector, who was shot in the left side of his face, was treated and released from the hospital.

The police are maintaining a presence in the area as they seek to reassure residents that they will continue to work to keep them safe.

