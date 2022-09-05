Three brothers killed, sister seriously injured in fire in Westmoreland

Twin boys and their older brother perished in a fire that burnt their home beyond recognition in Springfield, Westmoreland, on Sunday, approximately 7 p.m.

The boys have been identified as Jayden and Jorden Laing, both seven years old, and Adrianno Laing.

They attended the Sheffield Primary School in Westmoreland.

Their 12-year-old sister, who also suffered serious burns, is being treated at hospital.

They were being cared for by their single father Adrian 'Bonez' Anthony Laing.

Reports are that the fire was triggered by candles that were lit by the children because of a power outage in the area.

The four were expected to return to school this morning.

Hours before their deaths, Laing, a popular disc jockey, posted pictures of their uniforms, bags, and shoes on social media, stating, “Thank u Jah am ready for the new school term with my kids…I have no time to waste…it's not been easy as a single dad but I am holding on."

He boasted that he had already ironed their clothes while he cooked their dinner on Sunday afternoon.

The father of four also has on his social media, a photo believed to be of the children's mother, asking anyone knowing her whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or 119.

In August 2021, he posted a message on his page stating that he cried night and day, and prayed she was OK after she went missing.

Laing, three days ago, also posted that one's children should come first; before your mate, friends, partying, drugs or alcohol.

“They come before your car, your own wants, needs, and desires. They come first, period,” he stated.

The fire is being investigated by the fire department whose members are expected to return to the scene this morning.

- Janet Silvera

