12-y-o Westmoreland burn victim to seek treatment in US

Arrangements are being made to fly 12-year-old Westmoreland burn victim Adrianna 'Pinky' Laing to a burn centre in the United States for treatment before the end of the week.

Laing's three younger brothers died in the fire which destroyed their home in Springfield Sunday evening.

Her father, Adrian, started the process to obtain emergency passports to facilitate the trip, Member of Parliament for Western Westmoreland, Morland Wilson, confirmed to The Gleaner Tuesday evening.

“I am doing whatever I can to facilitate things on the Government side; the relevant persons at the agencies were notified, and we don't foresee a challenge,” he stated.

By tomorrow, the father and daughter are expected to have their passports in hand.

Wilson would not say who was funding the trip except to indicate that persons have been reaching out since the fire and are working together to cover the cost.

The 12-year-old was scheduled to start classes at Maggoty High School in St Elizabeth on Monday.

Her siblings, nine-year-old Adrianno Laing and his seven-year-old twin Jorden and Jayden Laing, perished in a fire that burnt their home beyond recognition.

It remains unclear what triggered the fire.

