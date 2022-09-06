All three cops implicated in $100k bribery-murder saga now granted bail

Bail has now been offered to the three cops implicated in the murder of a St Andrew man in an alleged bribery deal that went sour in July.

Corporal Miguel Eubanks was offered bail at $1 million by Parish Judge Leighton Morris on Tuesday, following an application by the man's attorney, Courtney Rowe.

Some conditions of the bail include Eubanks reporting three times per week at the Allman Town Police Station in Kingston. He is also to stay away from the Red Hills area of St Andrew.

"The judge agreed with our submission that there was no compelling reason to keep Mr Eubanks in custody in light of the other two men getting bail because that would not properly mitigate against his concerns," Rowe said.

Eubanks and his two co-accused, constables Kemar Dennis and Purcell Carter, who were previously granted bail, are charged for the July 16 shooting murder of St Andrew tiler Phillip Wallace.

It is reported that about 10:41 a.m., 49-year-old Wallace of a Green Glide close address in St Andrew was standing in the community when a white Toyota Axio motor car drove up.

Three men reportedly exited the vehicle and opened fire, killing him.

A woman, who is said to be the spouse of the deceased, was also fired at but managed to escape without injury.

The accused cops are alleged to have requested $100,000 from Wallace in return for not prosecuting him following a raid a few days earlier. It was reported that they had arrested Wallace for ganja possession.

A sum was reportedly received by the cops, who allegedly demanded more.

Wallace subsequently made a report to the Constant Spring Police Station and an investigation was launched into the allegations.

Following investigations, the cops were later arrested and charged.

Attorneys-at-law Lynden Wellesley and John Jacobs also represent Eubanks.

Dennis was represented by Queens Counsel Peter Champagnie, Richard Lynch and Javed Grant, while Carter was represented by Queens Counsel Valerie Neita-Robertson and Kymberli Whittaker.

All three cops are scheduled to return to the parish court on October 19.

- Tanesha Mundle

