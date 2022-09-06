Cascade Primary to open Wednesday after protest against principal

Carl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer

A compromise has been reached that will see classes start at Cascade Primary School in St Ann on Wednesday, following Monday's protest for the removal of principal Dr Marcia Thomas-Powell.

The protesting parents accused Thomas-Powell of being disrespectful in her approach to them as well as teachers.

Efforts to reach Thomas-Powell on Tuesday were unsuccessful, but board chairman Vivian Hill said classes are expected to begin on Wednesday.

“The board and the Ministry [of Education] would have met with some of the parents and based on what we had discussed, school will reopen tomorrow,” Hill told The Gleaner Tuesday afternoon.

“We have some things to iron out going forward but for the time being school is expected to be open tomorrow; I'm hoping for the best,” he added.

A parent Denise Ferguson, speaking with The Gleaner, said that even though a compromise has been reached, she is unsure if she will send her child to school on Wednesday.

Ferguson said while some parents have signalled their intention to allow their children to attend classes, other are adamant that they will not send out their children until the principal is removed.

“Three-quarters of the parents, almost all the parents, want Dr Powell to go because of her disrespectful attitude that she has displayed among us and teachers here,” Ferguson alleged.

“We are demanding respect, just as how when we come over here we have to respect her decision that she has made, we have to comply with her rules and regulations, so at least [show us] a little respect and talk to us in a better manner as if we all are human beings,” Ferguson argued.

At the same time, Ferguson was one of several persons who turned out at the school on Tuesday to help clean the institution to get it ready for Wednesday.

“Yes, we're here; we just sweep the rectangle, three gentlemen are here cutting the grass, [and] teachers are here trying to prepare the classrooms for tomorrow because they're asking us to work with them, which we don't have anything against the teachers,” Ferguson said.

“We're doing it just for the sake of the children and the teachers, who have showed us respect over the years,” she added.

Going forward, the board chairman said he was hoping for stability to return to the school.

“The parents would have made their claim, so we'll have to look into all situations,” Hill said.

“I can't tell you what the end result will be because we have not yet looked into the matter but we'll be meeting shortly to see how best we can have an amicable solution and so that we can have stability once more,” he added.

Cascade primary has a student population of 198.

