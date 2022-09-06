Curfew imposed in Olympic Gardens

A curfew has been imposed in Olympic Gardens in the St Andrew South police division.

The security measure comes amid a spate of fatal shootings in the community.

The curfew began at 8 p.m. today and will continue until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 08.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along McKinley Crescent and Lendene Drive from Olympic Way to Seaward Drive.

EAST: Along Seaward Drive from McKinley Crescent and Lendene Drive to Bay Farm Road.

SOUTH: Along Bay Farm Road from Seaward Drive to Olympic Way.

WEST: Along Olympic Way from Bay Farm Road to McKinley Crescent and Lendene Drive.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

