Dry spell affecting water supply to NWC customers in St Mary

The National Water Commission (NWC) says a prolonged dry spell is impacting its ability to supply water to some parts of St. Mary.

It says the dry spell has resulted in reduced inflows to its Crescent, Hunts Town, Platfield and Sand Hill water facilities.

The NWC is advising customers served by these systems that they will experience periods without water or of low water pressure until there is an improvement in the daily inflows.

Customers within the affected areas are being urged to store water to reduce the impact that this may cause.

Port Maria, Sandside, Albion Mountain, Bailey's Vale, Trinity, Cambridge, Free Hill, Oxford, Fontabelle, Jacks River, Hunts Town,Wellington, Dressikie, Ramble, Platfield and Clarke Castle are among the areas affected.

The NWC says, given the extended timeline of the outage, it has commenced trucking of water to the affected communities.

Customers may also make requests for trucked delivery as necessary via 888-225-5692, the NWC Webchat at nwcjamaica.com or email at customercare@nwc.com.jm.

