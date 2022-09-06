Growth & Jobs | Gov’t starts construction of 20 social houses in Denham Town

GROUND HAS been broken for the $71-million Victoria Palms housing development in Denham Town, west Kingston.

The project, to be executed under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP), will see 20 houses being built for residents of the community.

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation is providing $50 million, while the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development will provide the remaining $21 million to fund the project.

Twelve units are slated for completion within a nine-month period. The entire development is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The houses will be built in five blocks, with each comprising four multistorey structures. Provision will be made for green spaces, gazebos, and a children’s play area.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who spoke at the groundbreaking event on Friday, September 2, said the project forms part of the Government’s commitment to deliver 70,000 housing solutions to Jamaicans over a five-year period.

“Much of the effort that the Government is putting into building these houses will ensure that the housing market is properly supplied. It means that there will be a stock of houses that people … at all income levels … will be able to purchase,” the prime minister said.

He emphasised that the Government continues to introduce innovative programmes to create a framework that will make homeownership possible for Jamaicans at various income levels.

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie said the development is one of several that will be undertaken in Kingston Western, where he is the member of parliament.

Noting that Denham Town is one of the oldest communities in the Corporate Area, McKenzie said: “[It] will be a better community with the infusion of these new housing solutions.”

He assured that “there [is] more to come as we move to put proper housing in the community”, while pointing out that Tivoli Gardens is also slated to benefit from the construction of new houses.

Victoria Palms is being built in collaboration with the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation.

JIS