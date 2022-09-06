Immigration Corner | UK nationals and dual nationality

Dear Mr Bassie,

I would like to understand the circumstances that might allow an individual to hold dual citizenship as a British national.

RB

Dear RB,

Persons may have dual citizenship, which is also known as dual nationality, as this is allowed in the United Kingdom (UK). This means persons can be a British citizen and also a citizen of other countries at the same time.

Persons do not need to apply for dual citizenship. Those persons can apply for foreign citizenship and keep their British citizenship.

However, it should be noted that many countries do not accept dual citizenship. Persons should check with the respective country’s consulate or embassy in the United Kingdom to find out about that country’s laws on dual nationality.

Alternatively, persons with other nationalities should ascertain whether they are able to apply for British citizenship in order to get British citizenship in the United Kingdom. Persons should always check how to apply in their situation.

TRAVELLING ABROAD

With respect to travelling abroad, as a dual national, persons cannot get diplomatic help from the British government when they are in the other country where they hold citizenship.

For example, if persons hold both British and Chinese citizenship, they cannot get diplomatic help from the United Kingdom when they are in China.

DUAL CITIZENSHIP, MARRIAGE AND CHILDREN

Please note that persons do not automatically become British citizens when they marry a person from the United Kingdom. They will need to apply as the spouse of a British citizen.

Please be aware that in some countries, a married person is automatically counted as having their partner’s nationality. Children may also automatically have a parent’s nationality, even if they were born abroad.

It is advisable that persons check with the country’s consulate or high commission in the United Kingdom to find out about that country’s laws with respect to dual nationality.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com