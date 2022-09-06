Jamaica confirms two more monkeypox cases

Jamaica recorded two more cases of monkeypox virus in the last 24 hours.

The country's tally now stands at nine.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says the two cases were locally transmitted and the affected persons are from St Elizabeth and St James.

He gave the update during a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon.

The minister also outlined the government's vaccination and public communication strategies to combat the spread of the disease.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Five facts about Monkeypox

* Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.

* Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.

* Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.

* Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

* Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

Source: World Health Organization

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com